8009 Glastonbury Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

8009 Glastonbury Place

8009 Glastonbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Glastonbury Place, Brevard County, FL 32940

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course. It features new carpeting in the living area, tile roof, NEW A/C, recently painted exterior, a screened atrium with an inground SPA with WATERFALL, an open living area with a fireplace, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and so much more! Live Happily Ever After in the gated community of BAYTREE! Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, a clubhouse and the award-winning, Gary Player designed Baytree National Golf Course. Just minutes from a variety of dining and shopping nearby, and quick access to the beaches, I-95, airports, and excellent schools. Enjoy the feeling of security with 24 hour gated and guarded entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have any available units?
8009 Glastonbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brevard County, FL.
What amenities does 8009 Glastonbury Place have?
Some of 8009 Glastonbury Place's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Glastonbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Glastonbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Glastonbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Glastonbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Glastonbury Place offers parking.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Glastonbury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 8009 Glastonbury Place has a pool.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have accessible units?
No, 8009 Glastonbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 Glastonbury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8009 Glastonbury Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8009 Glastonbury Place has units with air conditioning.
