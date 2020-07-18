8009 Glastonbury Place

Amenities
Sought After Community of BAYTREE! This home has a wonderful flooplan and it's located on an oversized corner lot and across the street from the golf course. It features new carpeting in the living area, tile roof, NEW A/C, recently painted exterior, a screened atrium with an inground SPA with WATERFALL, an open living area with a fireplace, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and so much more! Live Happily Ever After in the gated community of BAYTREE! Amenities include community pool, tennis courts, a clubhouse and the award-winning, Gary Player designed Baytree National Golf Course. Just minutes from a variety of dining and shopping nearby, and quick access to the beaches, I-95, airports, and excellent schools. Enjoy the feeling of security with 24 hour gated and guarded entrance.