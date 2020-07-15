All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

7 Cove Road

7 Cove Road · (888) 534-1116
Location

7 Cove Road, Brevard County, FL 32951

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Very well appointed, fully furnished town home located in an amazing ocean to river community on the barrier island in Melbourne Beach. Community amenities include community clubhouse, riverfront fishing pier/dock. Steps to the ocean/beach with private beach access. The third floor loft features beautiful views including the river, ocean and preserve! Only 1 mile south of Publix shopping center at Driftwood Plaza. Walking distance to German eatery, Cafe Coconut Cove. 6 month and 1 day minimum lease! Pet friendly with additional refundable and non-refundable deposits. Please contact Elizabeth Morris at (3210704-0493 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cove Road have any available units?
7 Cove Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Cove Road have?
Some of 7 Cove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 7 Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cove Road offers parking.
Does 7 Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cove Road have a pool?
No, 7 Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
