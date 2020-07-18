All apartments in Brevard County
Brevard County, FL
6131 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6131 Ridgewood Avenue

6131 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Ridgewood Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32931

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't pass up the chance to live a luxurious beach lifestyle! This townhouse has been decorated with every attention to designer detail. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, solid cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Panama ceiling fans throughout. 1st floor has 18in tile on the diagonal. Your tiled balcony, (with fan!), lets you relax with ease as you listen to the sounds of the waves crashing on the shore. This townhome also has a very large back patio. XLNT location in Cocoa Beach, block and half from the beach, walking distance to dining, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
6131 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brevard County, FL.
What amenities does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 6131 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Ridgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6131 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6131 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
