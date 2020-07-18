6131 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

Don't pass up the chance to live a luxurious beach lifestyle! This townhouse has been decorated with every attention to designer detail. Gourmet kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, solid cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. Panama ceiling fans throughout. 1st floor has 18in tile on the diagonal. Your tiled balcony, (with fan!), lets you relax with ease as you listen to the sounds of the waves crashing on the shore. This townhome also has a very large back patio. XLNT location in Cocoa Beach, block and half from the beach, walking distance to dining, and shopping.