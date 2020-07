Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER, CLOSE TO I95 OFF FRIDAY ROAD