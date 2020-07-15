All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2520 Treasure Cay Lane

2520 Treasure Cay Ln · (321) 626-4814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2520 Treasure Cay Ln, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION, Location, Location! Like new duplex in prestigious Bridgewater at Viera community is now for rent. Location is key for this active 55+ community. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants, plus easy access to I-95. Open floor plan has eat-in kitchen and counter for entertaining. A great Master bedroom with a full zero entry shower w/bench in the expansive bathroom, plus water closet and large walk in closet is a must see! An added Flex room with doors is a perfect place for office or media room. Large 2 car garage, laundry room w/ washer/dryer, and large outdoor covered patio round out this amazing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have any available units?
2520 Treasure Cay Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have?
Some of 2520 Treasure Cay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Treasure Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Treasure Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Treasure Cay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane offers parking.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Treasure Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Treasure Cay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
