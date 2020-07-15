2520 Treasure Cay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

LOCATION, Location, Location! Like new duplex in prestigious Bridgewater at Viera community is now for rent. Location is key for this active 55+ community. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants, plus easy access to I-95. Open floor plan has eat-in kitchen and counter for entertaining. A great Master bedroom with a full zero entry shower w/bench in the expansive bathroom, plus water closet and large walk in closet is a must see! An added Flex room with doors is a perfect place for office or media room. Large 2 car garage, laundry room w/ washer/dryer, and large outdoor covered patio round out this amazing property.