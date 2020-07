Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse internet access tennis court

This is a little gem tucked in the Oak Hammock in Aquarina. Fully furnished with all utilities and internet. 3 month minimum rental. Tenant/guest has full access to golf club, tennis clubhouse, ocean and river access. Aquarina has some of the best golf fees in the area. Close to Sebastian inlet with supreme beaches. Gated.