702 S Oakwood Ave

Call Dave Green at (813) 407-3766. Beautiful Pool Home in Brandon!! Grand sized home that exudes the charm of red brick and polished oak. Big corner lot in the heart of Brandon!! Minutes to all conveniences. Enormous screened pool and tiled Florida room (13X27) Beautiful Views from the large tiled front porch!....Totally remodeled....Lots of newly laid oak floors * Crown molding, Formal rooms, Family Room and Master Bedroom ** 4 Bedrooms plus Office! ** New Roof 2004 ** New Screen enclosure 2004 ** Oversized 2 car Garage This gorgeous residence offers space, conenience, and no deed restrictions! No CDD No HOA ***