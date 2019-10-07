All apartments in Brandon
702 S Oakwood Ave

702 South Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 South Oakwood Avenue, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call Dave Green at (813) 407-3766. Beautiful Pool Home in Brandon!! Grand sized home that exudes the charm of red brick and polished oak. Big corner lot in the heart of Brandon!! Minutes to all conveniences. Enormous screened pool and tiled Florida room (13X27) Beautiful Views from the large tiled front porch!....Totally remodeled....Lots of newly laid oak floors * Crown molding, Formal rooms, Family Room and Master Bedroom ** 4 Bedrooms plus Office! ** New Roof 2004 ** New Screen enclosure 2004 ** Oversized 2 car Garage This gorgeous residence offers space, conenience, and no deed restrictions! No CDD No HOA ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S Oakwood Ave have any available units?
702 S Oakwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 702 S Oakwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 S Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 702 S Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 702 S Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 S Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 702 S Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 S Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S Oakwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 702 S Oakwood Ave has a pool.
Does 702 S Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 S Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 S Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

