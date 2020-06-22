546 GOLDEN RAINTREE PLACE

Amenities

Looking for the perfect place to call home? This 2 bed 2 bath condo is brand new and built form the ground up. It has been fully updated with new everything!!! All NEW appliances, All NEW flooring, All NEW kitchen and bathrooms. This condo is the perfect place to call home. With the building being brand new you wont have to worry about a thing. The location is great and close to everything! The interstate is just a short drive away with all the dining and entertainment you could want. This will not last long so call today for a private showing. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposits.