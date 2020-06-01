427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

2 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in Kensington Lakes! This home has a covered and screened patio that looks out to the water view. Both bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Large family/living room downstairs along with the half bath and dining room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom has large windows giving a great view of the lake!