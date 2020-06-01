All apartments in Brandon
427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE

427 Kensington Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

427 Kensington Lake Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
2 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in Kensington Lakes! This home has a covered and screened patio that looks out to the water view. Both bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Large family/living room downstairs along with the half bath and dining room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom has large windows giving a great view of the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

