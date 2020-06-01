2 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in Kensington Lakes! This home has a covered and screened patio that looks out to the water view. Both bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Large family/living room downstairs along with the half bath and dining room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom has large windows giving a great view of the lake!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
427 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.