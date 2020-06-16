2917 Red Coat Cir

Amenities

Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs. Master has walk in closet master bath features garden tub shower stall , double sinks. All other bedroom are spacious with good size closets. Home has neutral colors throughout with ceramic tile on ground floor. Big fenced back yard and a 2 car garage. Big back yard great for entertaining. "A" rated schools,. Close to all major shopping, malls, roads, Highways.