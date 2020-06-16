All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2917 Red Coat Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2917 Red Coat Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2917 Red Coat Cir

2917 Red Coat Circle · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs. Master has walk in closet master bath features garden tub shower stall , double sinks. All other bedroom are spacious with good size closets. Home has neutral colors throughout with ceramic tile on ground floor. Big fenced back yard and a 2 car garage. Big back yard great for entertaining. "A" rated schools,. Close to all major shopping, malls, roads, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Red Coat Cir have any available units?
2917 Red Coat Cir has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Red Coat Cir have?
Some of 2917 Red Coat Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Red Coat Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Red Coat Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Red Coat Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Red Coat Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Red Coat Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Red Coat Cir does offer parking.
Does 2917 Red Coat Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Red Coat Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Red Coat Cir have a pool?
No, 2917 Red Coat Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Red Coat Cir have accessible units?
No, 2917 Red Coat Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Red Coat Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Red Coat Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2917 Red Coat Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity