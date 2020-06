Amenities

Fantastic rental available Feb. 1 in Edgewater at Lake Brandon. This 3/2.5 townhome in the heart of Brandon has all new floors, appliances, light fixtures, A/C, and fresh paint. Water included. Spacious and convenient. Come see while it lasts. Easy access to I75 and the Expressway. Just putting the finishing touches on now, so ready for move-in ASAP. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).