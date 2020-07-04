2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Schedule your own private showing today! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lazy Lane Estates is conveniently located near several major roads, I-75, and I-4 so you're never far from shopping, dining and entertainment. The warm, clean, and cozy layout is complimented by a spacious living room and large fenced backyard for outdoor activities and entertaining. Underground cabling helps reduce the chance of outages during storm season. The HVAC system was replaced in 2013, a new roof installed in 2016, and a new shed was installed in 2019. There is plenty of room and opportunity on this large lot to create your own slice of paradise. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! ***Home is vacant and sterilized. Narrated video walk through also available by request***