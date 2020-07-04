All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE

2419 Devonwoode Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2419 Devonwoode Place, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Schedule your own private showing today! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lazy Lane Estates is conveniently located near several major roads, I-75, and I-4 so you're never far from shopping, dining and entertainment. The warm, clean, and cozy layout is complimented by a spacious living room and large fenced backyard for outdoor activities and entertaining. Underground cabling helps reduce the chance of outages during storm season. The HVAC system was replaced in 2013, a new roof installed in 2016, and a new shed was installed in 2019. There is plenty of room and opportunity on this large lot to create your own slice of paradise. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! ***Home is vacant and sterilized. Narrated video walk through also available by request***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have any available units?
2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have?
Some of 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE offer parking?
No, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have a pool?
No, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 DEVONWOODE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa