Brandon, FL
2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

2405 Courtney Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Courtney Meadows Court, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Excellent location. This spacious 1bed/ 1 bath, office space and GARAGE is located in the gated community of Courtney Palms. Fresh Interior paint, laminate floor and volume ceilings make this unit feel like home the minute you walk in. Large walk-in closet in master, big bathroom with lots of counter space. Open floorplan is great for entertaining. Walk-in pantry and lots of storage in kitchen. Peacfeul screened patio has access from master bedroom and living room. Large laundry room, washer and dryer included. Available starting September 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have any available units?
2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have?
Some of 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT does offer parking.
Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have a pool?
No, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
