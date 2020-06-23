2405 COURTNEY MEADOWS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in Ready! Excellent location. This spacious 1bed/ 1 bath, office space and GARAGE is located in the gated community of Courtney Palms. Fresh Interior paint, laminate floor and volume ceilings make this unit feel like home the minute you walk in. Large walk-in closet in master, big bathroom with lots of counter space. Open floorplan is great for entertaining. Walk-in pantry and lots of storage in kitchen. Peacfeul screened patio has access from master bedroom and living room. Large laundry room, washer and dryer included. Available starting September 1, 2019.