Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer townhouse featuring living room dining area, eat in kitchen with pantry, three bedrooms, and two plus bathrooms. The kitchen is beautiful with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the screened in lanai that overlooks a private lawn area. This unit offers easy living. Pets welcome! This community offers a community pool! It is conveniently located near the Selmons Expressway and I-4. Very convenient location!