Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

2205 Broadway View Ave

2205 Broadway View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Broadway View Ave, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$1495, 3beds, 2.5baths, 2017 Townhome, 1536 sfs - Property Id: 119190

Check out this 2017 built townhome available now at Broadway Centre. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths has 1536 sq ft with a 1 car garage. The kitchen is open with a raised breakfast bar top, 30" cabinets, granite countertops, GE appliance package (Microwave, Dishwasher, and smooth top range) and space for an eat-in area. First floor open area is with all tiles. Double siding door leads to the private covered & screened Lanai. Upstairs offers a split bedroom floor plan and full size washer/dryer. Enjoy your large master bedroom with in-suite master bath with walk-in shower, dual sinks with raised vanity and walk-in closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a full bath. Other included features are tiles in all wet areas, wood window sills, rocker switches. Lawn Care included and community pool included. An easy commute to Selmon Expressway, I-75 and I-275 makes this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches. Available Now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119190
Property Id 119190

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4863606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Broadway View Ave have any available units?
2205 Broadway View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Broadway View Ave have?
Some of 2205 Broadway View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Broadway View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Broadway View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Broadway View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Broadway View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Broadway View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Broadway View Ave offers parking.
Does 2205 Broadway View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Broadway View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Broadway View Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Broadway View Ave has a pool.
Does 2205 Broadway View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2205 Broadway View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Broadway View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Broadway View Ave has units with dishwashers.
