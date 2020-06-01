2205 Broadway View Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

$1495, 3beds, 2.5baths, 2017 Townhome, 1536 sfs - Property Id: 119190



Check out this 2017 built townhome available now at Broadway Centre. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths has 1536 sq ft with a 1 car garage. The kitchen is open with a raised breakfast bar top, 30" cabinets, granite countertops, GE appliance package (Microwave, Dishwasher, and smooth top range) and space for an eat-in area. First floor open area is with all tiles. Double siding door leads to the private covered & screened Lanai. Upstairs offers a split bedroom floor plan and full size washer/dryer. Enjoy your large master bedroom with in-suite master bath with walk-in shower, dual sinks with raised vanity and walk-in closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a full bath. Other included features are tiles in all wet areas, wood window sills, rocker switches. Lawn Care included and community pool included. An easy commute to Selmon Expressway, I-75 and I-275 makes this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches. Available Now.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119190

No Dogs Allowed



