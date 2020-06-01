2205 Broadway View Ave

Amenities
$1495, 3beds, 2.5baths, 2017 Townhome, 1536 sfs - Property Id: 119190
Check out this 2017 built townhome available now at Broadway Centre. This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths has 1536 sq ft with a 1 car garage. The kitchen is open with a raised breakfast bar top, 30" cabinets, granite countertops, GE appliance package (Microwave, Dishwasher, and smooth top range) and space for an eat-in area. First floor open area is with all tiles. Double siding door leads to the private covered & screened Lanai. Upstairs offers a split bedroom floor plan and full size washer/dryer. Enjoy your large master bedroom with in-suite master bath with walk-in shower, dual sinks with raised vanity and walk-in closet. The other two sizable bedrooms share a full bath. Other included features are tiles in all wet areas, wood window sills, rocker switches. Lawn Care included and community pool included. An easy commute to Selmon Expressway, I-75 and I-275 makes this home convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches. Available Now.
Property Id 119190
No Dogs Allowed
