2201 WALLWOOD PLACE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel hot tub media room

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful Open-Floor Plan Home! HUGE -- Nearly 2/3rd ACRE PROPERTY! 3 BED/2 BATH w/ PRIVATE BONUS ROOM for your Office, Media Room or Extra Bedroom Off of 2-Car Garage. Screened Lanai with SPA. Kitchen Features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Newly Painted in 2018. End of Cul-De-Sac, Oversize Lot. Great for Privacy and Peace & Quiet. POTENTIALLY READY FOR QUICK MOVE-IN IF NEEDED! Available NOW! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY Following Background, Credit and Employment History Check. TENANT WILL AGREE TO PAY FOR 1ST $100.00 IN REPAIRS AS NEEDED. PETS CONSIDERED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT(S). ALL PETS MUST BE IDENTIFIED PRIOR TO LEASE. **PLEASE NOTE: Two-Story Block Out-Building is NOT included in Rental --Owner's personal storage.