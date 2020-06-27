All apartments in Brandon
2201 WALLWOOD PLACE
2201 WALLWOOD PLACE

2201 Wallwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Wallwood Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Brandonwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Open-Floor Plan Home! HUGE -- Nearly 2/3rd ACRE PROPERTY! 3 BED/2 BATH w/ PRIVATE BONUS ROOM for your Office, Media Room or Extra Bedroom Off of 2-Car Garage. Screened Lanai with SPA. Kitchen Features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Newly Painted in 2018. End of Cul-De-Sac, Oversize Lot. Great for Privacy and Peace & Quiet. POTENTIALLY READY FOR QUICK MOVE-IN IF NEEDED! Available NOW! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY Following Background, Credit and Employment History Check. TENANT WILL AGREE TO PAY FOR 1ST $100.00 IN REPAIRS AS NEEDED. PETS CONSIDERED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT(S). ALL PETS MUST BE IDENTIFIED PRIOR TO LEASE. **PLEASE NOTE: Two-Story Block Out-Building is NOT included in Rental --Owner's personal storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have any available units?
2201 WALLWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2201 WALLWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE offers parking.
Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have a pool?
No, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 WALLWOOD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
