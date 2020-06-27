2201 WALLWOOD PLACE

Amenities
Beautiful Open-Floor Plan Home! HUGE -- Nearly 2/3rd ACRE PROPERTY! 3 BED/2 BATH w/ PRIVATE BONUS ROOM for your Office, Media Room or Extra Bedroom Off of 2-Car Garage. Screened Lanai with SPA. Kitchen Features Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Newly Painted in 2018. End of Cul-De-Sac, Oversize Lot. Great for Privacy and Peace & Quiet. POTENTIALLY READY FOR QUICK MOVE-IN IF NEEDED! Available NOW! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY Following Background, Credit and Employment History Check. TENANT WILL AGREE TO PAY FOR 1ST $100.00 IN REPAIRS AS NEEDED. PETS CONSIDERED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT(S). ALL PETS MUST BE IDENTIFIED PRIOR TO LEASE. **PLEASE NOTE: Two-Story Block Out-Building is NOT included in Rental --Owner's personal storage.