2041 RIVER TURIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

FIRST FLOOR UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A BONUS ROOM COULD BE USED AS A THIRD BEDROOM. HOME INCLUDES TWO BATH, ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, SCREENED LANAI. EAT IN KITCHEN, APPLIANCES INCLUDED ARE STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WALK IN CLOSETS. COMMUNITY FEATURES, POOL,FITNESS CENTER AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED. NEAR EVERYTHING, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANT AND ETC. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.