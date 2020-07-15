All apartments in Brandon
/
Brandon, FL
/
2015 Branch Tree Ln
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

2015 Branch Tree Ln

2015 Branch Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Branch Tree Lane, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY home!!.. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garagel!! - Property Id: 296515

Look at this Beautiful & Cozy house with 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garages, Providence Lake in Brandon Fl, Move-IN Ready for a qualify tenants, only!. NO PET ALLOWS, sorry. All fenced backyard with a large lanai for kid to play or family entertainment. NO CARPET, all laminate floor throughout, except kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in Living Room!... you will love it!...Call today before it be gone. Prospect tenant should make an in come of 3 time than the rent price or greater. NO Criminal records, and good rental history. More pictures coming this weekend, June 7th
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296515
Property Id 296515

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have any available units?
2015 Branch Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have?
Some of 2015 Branch Tree Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Branch Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Branch Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Branch Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Branch Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Branch Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Branch Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 2015 Branch Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 2015 Branch Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Branch Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Branch Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
