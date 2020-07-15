2015 Branch Tree Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils microwave

COZY home!!.. 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garagel!! - Property Id: 296515



Look at this Beautiful & Cozy house with 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 car garages, Providence Lake in Brandon Fl, Move-IN Ready for a qualify tenants, only!. NO PET ALLOWS, sorry. All fenced backyard with a large lanai for kid to play or family entertainment. NO CARPET, all laminate floor throughout, except kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in Living Room!... you will love it!...Call today before it be gone. Prospect tenant should make an in come of 3 time than the rent price or greater. NO Criminal records, and good rental history. More pictures coming this weekend, June 7th

No Pets Allowed



