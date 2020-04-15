2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

N. Brandon home in Woodbery Estates features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an inground pool with a fenced rear yard. 2400+ square feet of living on 2 levels. Front windows are thermal paned. Upper level has the living room/dining room combination, screened rear porch, kitchen and master bedroom and bathroom plus 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, pool bathroom with a shower, Oversized family room has sliding glass door to the pool deck. The large 2 car garage has hook-ups for the washer and dryer. Rear door to the pool deck from the garage. Roof is newer. Inground, gunite pool is open. Spacious fenced rear yard. This is a convenient location for the Selmon Crosstown Expressway, I75 and I4. Within walking distance of Schmidt Elementary school. McLane Middle and Brandon HS are nearby.

Must see this spacious home today.