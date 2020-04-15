All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE

2014 Derbywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Derbywood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
N. Brandon home in Woodbery Estates features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an inground pool with a fenced rear yard. 2400+ square feet of living on 2 levels. Front windows are thermal paned. Upper level has the living room/dining room combination, screened rear porch, kitchen and master bedroom and bathroom plus 2 bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, pool bathroom with a shower, Oversized family room has sliding glass door to the pool deck. The large 2 car garage has hook-ups for the washer and dryer. Rear door to the pool deck from the garage. Roof is newer. Inground, gunite pool is open. Spacious fenced rear yard. This is a convenient location for the Selmon Crosstown Expressway, I75 and I4. Within walking distance of Schmidt Elementary school. McLane Middle and Brandon HS are nearby.
Must see this spacious home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 DERBYWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
