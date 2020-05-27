1920 Samantha Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Home with Pool in Valrico - This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with two master suites.. The home sits on an oversized corner lot with an attached two car garage. The flooring consists of tile and carpet throughout the home. It has a screened in lanai and an in ground pool with a beautifully paved patio and landscaping ready for a family cookout. The formal dining room and living room are the perfect place for all of your entertainment purposes. Upon entering the home you will see to the right hand side a nice ample room that could be used as an office. On the second story you will find the BONUS ROOM. This home has been carefully maintained and shows true pride of ownership! It features a large open kitchen with an eat in breakfast area and island with added storage. The granite work in the kitchen is sure to impress your guests. Colorful and healthy landscaping in the front of the home give it a warm, inviting, and serene feel. The property is located in the infamous Oaks at Valrico, conveniently located near three major intersections. Close to schools, shops, restaurants and interstate on-ramps. Don't miss out on your chance to make this your next home sweet home! We maximize your leisure time by including both landscape and pool maintenance in the monthly lease payment.



