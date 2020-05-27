All apartments in Brandon
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

1920 Samantha Lane

1920 Samantha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Samantha Lane, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Home with Pool in Valrico - This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home with two master suites.. The home sits on an oversized corner lot with an attached two car garage. The flooring consists of tile and carpet throughout the home. It has a screened in lanai and an in ground pool with a beautifully paved patio and landscaping ready for a family cookout. The formal dining room and living room are the perfect place for all of your entertainment purposes. Upon entering the home you will see to the right hand side a nice ample room that could be used as an office. On the second story you will find the BONUS ROOM. This home has been carefully maintained and shows true pride of ownership! It features a large open kitchen with an eat in breakfast area and island with added storage. The granite work in the kitchen is sure to impress your guests. Colorful and healthy landscaping in the front of the home give it a warm, inviting, and serene feel. The property is located in the infamous Oaks at Valrico, conveniently located near three major intersections. Close to schools, shops, restaurants and interstate on-ramps. Don't miss out on your chance to make this your next home sweet home! We maximize your leisure time by including both landscape and pool maintenance in the monthly lease payment.

(RLNE5188514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Samantha Lane have any available units?
1920 Samantha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Samantha Lane have?
Some of 1920 Samantha Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Samantha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Samantha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Samantha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Samantha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Samantha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Samantha Lane offers parking.
Does 1920 Samantha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Samantha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Samantha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Samantha Lane has a pool.
Does 1920 Samantha Lane have accessible units?
No, 1920 Samantha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Samantha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Samantha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

