1911 RED FOX LANE

This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded pool home has wood-look tile floors, granite counter-tops, upgraded stainless appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, split bedroom plan and a spacious 2 car attached garage. The home will take your breath away as you walk thru the crystal laden front door to the spacious great room with a formal dining area as well as magnificent tile work on the floor and the artistic tile back splashes. The great room has a central fireplace with sliders that lead to the caged pool and the fenced private back yard. The master has large closet and attached master bath. This home is close to shopping and commuter routes, Brandon Town Center Mall, Sabel Corporate Park, Tampa Executive Airport, Eureka Springs Park and I-4.