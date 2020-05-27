All apartments in Brandon
1911 RED FOX LANE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1911 RED FOX LANE

1911 Red Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Red Fox Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded pool home has wood-look tile floors, granite counter-tops, upgraded stainless appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, split bedroom plan and a spacious 2 car attached garage. The home will take your breath away as you walk thru the crystal laden front door to the spacious great room with a formal dining area as well as magnificent tile work on the floor and the artistic tile back splashes. The great room has a central fireplace with sliders that lead to the caged pool and the fenced private back yard. The master has large closet and attached master bath. This home is close to shopping and commuter routes, Brandon Town Center Mall, Sabel Corporate Park, Tampa Executive Airport, Eureka Springs Park and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 RED FOX LANE have any available units?
1911 RED FOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 RED FOX LANE have?
Some of 1911 RED FOX LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 RED FOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1911 RED FOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 RED FOX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1911 RED FOX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1911 RED FOX LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1911 RED FOX LANE offers parking.
Does 1911 RED FOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 RED FOX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 RED FOX LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1911 RED FOX LANE has a pool.
Does 1911 RED FOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 1911 RED FOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 RED FOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 RED FOX LANE has units with dishwashers.

