1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 2,544 htd sq ft home features 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom and a 2 car garage. Lovely french doors though the front entry welcomes you into the dining and living room. The kitchen features cream appliances, cherry cabinets, an eating space and opens to the family room. The family room features a built in entertainment center with cabinets, and large slider leading to a partially covered patio and screened in pool. Upstairs features a loft as well as all the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and the bathroom features dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. The backyard is fenced in with additional paved deck behind pool. This community has access to Lake Mango, Brandon's only ski lake.