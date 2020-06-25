All apartments in Brandon
1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET

1906 Fruitridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Fruitridge Street, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2,544 htd sq ft home features 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom and a 2 car garage. Lovely french doors though the front entry welcomes you into the dining and living room. The kitchen features cream appliances, cherry cabinets, an eating space and opens to the family room. The family room features a built in entertainment center with cabinets, and large slider leading to a partially covered patio and screened in pool. Upstairs features a loft as well as all the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and the bathroom features dual sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. The backyard is fenced in with additional paved deck behind pool. This community has access to Lake Mango, Brandon's only ski lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET has a pool.
Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 FRUITRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
