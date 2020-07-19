All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1851 Kim Acres Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1851 Kim Acres Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1851 Kim Acres Lane

1851 Kim Acres Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1851 Kim Acres Lane, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!
This Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has wonderful features and plenty of space! Home has a covered car port on the left side of the home as you walk up to the front door. Inside you find the living room connecting into the kitchen and dinging area with wood laminate flooring. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast bar and appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and full bathroom with vanity sink and a standing tiled walled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, converted garage with carpeted flooring with tons of space. Screened elongated lanai, huge fenced in back yard and a extra storage building in the back. Great home!
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have any available units?
1851 Kim Acres Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have?
Some of 1851 Kim Acres Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Kim Acres Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Kim Acres Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Kim Acres Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Kim Acres Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Kim Acres Lane offers parking.
Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Kim Acres Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have a pool?
No, 1851 Kim Acres Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have accessible units?
No, 1851 Kim Acres Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Kim Acres Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Kim Acres Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa