Brandon, FL
1739 Hulett Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1739 Hulett Dr

1739 Hulett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Hulett Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
media room
Call Chris Skoff at 727-260-3208. This Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a Gorgeous Kitchen, 18-inch Diagonally-installed Tile, New Curtains and Blinds, 30-year Carpet recently installed, Master Suite has Upgraded Faux Wood Floors, Master bath features Dual Sinks and a Spacious Walk-in Closet,Fenced Backyard, DSC Home Security Alarm System with two panels, Wired for a 9-Camera Security System, Tinted Windows to reduce monthly electricity charges, Upgraded insulation in the attic, Automated Water Sprinkler System, Wired for 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound ** Ideal Location to Commute on I-75 & Leroy Selmon Expressway ** Minutes from: Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB ** Shopper's Paradise with Super Target, Super Wal-mart, Westfield Brandon Mall & Other Shopping Destinations less than Five Minutes Away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Hulett Dr have any available units?
1739 Hulett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Hulett Dr have?
Some of 1739 Hulett Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Hulett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Hulett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Hulett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1739 Hulett Dr offer parking?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1739 Hulett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Hulett Dr have a pool?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Hulett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Hulett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Hulett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
