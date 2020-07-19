1739 Hulett Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system media room

Call Chris Skoff at 727-260-3208. This Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a Gorgeous Kitchen, 18-inch Diagonally-installed Tile, New Curtains and Blinds, 30-year Carpet recently installed, Master Suite has Upgraded Faux Wood Floors, Master bath features Dual Sinks and a Spacious Walk-in Closet,Fenced Backyard, DSC Home Security Alarm System with two panels, Wired for a 9-Camera Security System, Tinted Windows to reduce monthly electricity charges, Upgraded insulation in the attic, Automated Water Sprinkler System, Wired for 5.1 Home Theater Surround Sound ** Ideal Location to Commute on I-75 & Leroy Selmon Expressway ** Minutes from: Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB ** Shopper's Paradise with Super Target, Super Wal-mart, Westfield Brandon Mall & Other Shopping Destinations less than Five Minutes Away.