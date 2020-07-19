All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

1737 Wakefield Dr

1737 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Wakefield Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BD/2BA corner lot home in Providence Lakes! This home features a bright and airy formal dining room. The large kitchen overlooks the living room and offers tons of cabinets with soft close door/drawers, granite counter tops, appliances, and tile flooring. There is recessed lighting in the kitchen, volume ceilings and a nice open floor plan. Baths have tile flooring, soft close cabinetry, and granite counter tops. The living room has vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors that lead to the covered back porch. Gorgeous bamboo flooring in the Master Suite, hallways and bedrooms. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer for you convenience, no utilities are included in this monthly rental. Spacious 2-car garage for easy drive-in access. This home is pet friendly. Conveniently located near the Crosstown Expressway, minutes from the heart of Brandon or Downtown Tampa. Occupied/ Available 04.22.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Wakefield Dr have any available units?
1737 Wakefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Wakefield Dr have?
Some of 1737 Wakefield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Wakefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Wakefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Wakefield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Wakefield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Wakefield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Wakefield Dr offers parking.
Does 1737 Wakefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Wakefield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Wakefield Dr have a pool?
No, 1737 Wakefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Wakefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1737 Wakefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Wakefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Wakefield Dr has units with dishwashers.
