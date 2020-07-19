1737 Wakefield Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 3BD/2BA corner lot home in Providence Lakes! This home features a bright and airy formal dining room. The large kitchen overlooks the living room and offers tons of cabinets with soft close door/drawers, granite counter tops, appliances, and tile flooring. There is recessed lighting in the kitchen, volume ceilings and a nice open floor plan. Baths have tile flooring, soft close cabinetry, and granite counter tops. The living room has vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors that lead to the covered back porch. Gorgeous bamboo flooring in the Master Suite, hallways and bedrooms. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer for you convenience, no utilities are included in this monthly rental. Spacious 2-car garage for easy drive-in access. This home is pet friendly. Conveniently located near the Crosstown Expressway, minutes from the heart of Brandon or Downtown Tampa. Occupied/ Available 04.22.2020