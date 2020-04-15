1737 TARAH TRACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the best central Brandon location. This home is situated on an oversized lot and has no rear neighbors. The neutral interior is bright and welcoming. The laminate flooring extends throughout the home and ceramic tile adorns the flooring in the bathrooms. The kitchen is refreshing and boasts newer cabinets and hardware, mosaic backsplash, updated countertops, and a full stainless steel appliances package highlighted by an upgraded stove and a side by side refrigerator. The newer polished nickel light fixtures finish out the host of upgrades and updates this home has recently received.