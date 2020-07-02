All apartments in Brandon
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

1611 Cresson Ridge Ln

1611 Cresson Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Cresson Ridge Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely adorable upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath/2-car garage pool home adjacent to cul-de-sac in The Estates of Lakeview Village. The kitchen, which opens up to the family room, was renovated and features travertine flooring, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite counters, custom backsplash, and an oversized pantry. The second bathroom was also upgraded with travertine flooring, counter and shower tile; a new vanity and an under mount sink. Popular open and split plan featuring high quality laminate wood floors throughout. Master has double sinks glass shower, garden tub walk-in master closet and a custom closet in bedroom #2. Beautiful pool with screen enclosure the entire yard is fenced. Estates of Lakeview Village not only provides convenient access to SR 60, I-75, I-4 and the Crosstown, but also offers boat ramp access to beautiful Lake Mango with available boat/trailer storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have any available units?
1611 Cresson Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have?
Some of 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Cresson Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Cresson Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

