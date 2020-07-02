1611 Cresson Ridge Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely adorable upgraded 3 bedroom/2 bath/2-car garage pool home adjacent to cul-de-sac in The Estates of Lakeview Village. The kitchen, which opens up to the family room, was renovated and features travertine flooring, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite counters, custom backsplash, and an oversized pantry. The second bathroom was also upgraded with travertine flooring, counter and shower tile; a new vanity and an under mount sink. Popular open and split plan featuring high quality laminate wood floors throughout. Master has double sinks glass shower, garden tub walk-in master closet and a custom closet in bedroom #2. Beautiful pool with screen enclosure the entire yard is fenced. Estates of Lakeview Village not only provides convenient access to SR 60, I-75, I-4 and the Crosstown, but also offers boat ramp access to beautiful Lake Mango with available boat/trailer storage.