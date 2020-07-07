All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

1547 DEER TREE LANE

1547 Deer Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1547 Deer Tree Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW! Look at this very special property in convenient Brandon, just off of I 75 and Hwy 60. This house showcases three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms over two floor plus a great back porch and nicely updated kitchen. Walk right into an open expansive main living/dining/kitchen space that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You will definitely love the beautiful, easy care vinyl floors. The kitchen has over-sized cabinets, brand new appliances, and granite countertops. Step right to the back porch from the sliding glass doors. The perfect spot for your morning coffee. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs. Contact us now to arrange a showing! First, last, and security are all required in the same amount of $1600. No evictions, bad credit, or felonies, and will require HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have any available units?
1547 DEER TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have?
Some of 1547 DEER TREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 DEER TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1547 DEER TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 DEER TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1547 DEER TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE offer parking?
No, 1547 DEER TREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 DEER TREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 1547 DEER TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1547 DEER TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 DEER TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 DEER TREE LANE has units with dishwashers.

