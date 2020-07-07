1547 DEER TREE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

CHARMING TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW! Look at this very special property in convenient Brandon, just off of I 75 and Hwy 60. This house showcases three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms over two floor plus a great back porch and nicely updated kitchen. Walk right into an open expansive main living/dining/kitchen space that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You will definitely love the beautiful, easy care vinyl floors. The kitchen has over-sized cabinets, brand new appliances, and granite countertops. Step right to the back porch from the sliding glass doors. The perfect spot for your morning coffee. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs. Contact us now to arrange a showing! First, last, and security are all required in the same amount of $1600. No evictions, bad credit, or felonies, and will require HOA approval.