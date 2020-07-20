1331 Coolridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home - Nice - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a screened patio with a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dDwnSQiKdeV



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.



Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take Providence Rd, east on Sweet Ridge Ave, right on Coolridge Dr.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you



