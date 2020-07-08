1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE

Amenities
Huge Townhouse located in Gated Community **3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Stories with 3 Bedrooms with own bathrooms and Attached 1 Car Garage
Outstanding Floor Plan with 1 Master Bedroom downstairs, Living Room & Kitchen on 2nd Floor with Half Bath, & 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs tile floor in wet area and wood floor in bedrooms.
Highlights include Community Pool, Gated Community, Walk-in Closets, Garden Tub, Inside Laundry, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Kitchen, & Much More
**Walking Distance to Costco & LA Fitness Gym. near Brandon Mall, Walmart, Publix, Lowe's , Highway enters and much more
Water, & Ground Maintenance included in