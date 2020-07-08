All apartments in Brandon
1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE

1325 Salem Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Salem Orchard Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Huge Townhouse located in Gated Community **3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Stories with 3 Bedrooms with own bathrooms and Attached 1 Car Garage
Outstanding Floor Plan with 1 Master Bedroom downstairs, Living Room & Kitchen on 2nd Floor with Half Bath, & 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs tile floor in wet area and wood floor in bedrooms.
Highlights include Community Pool, Gated Community, Walk-in Closets, Garden Tub, Inside Laundry, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Kitchen, & Much More
**Walking Distance to Costco & LA Fitness Gym. near Brandon Mall, Walmart, Publix, Lowe's , Highway enters and much more
Water, & Ground Maintenance included in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have any available units?
1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have?
Some of 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE offers parking.
Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE has a pool.
Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE has units with dishwashers.

