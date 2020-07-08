1325 SALEM ORCHARD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Huge Townhouse located in Gated Community **3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3 Stories with 3 Bedrooms with own bathrooms and Attached 1 Car Garage

Outstanding Floor Plan with 1 Master Bedroom downstairs, Living Room & Kitchen on 2nd Floor with Half Bath, & 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs tile floor in wet area and wood floor in bedrooms.

Highlights include Community Pool, Gated Community, Walk-in Closets, Garden Tub, Inside Laundry, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Kitchen, & Much More

**Walking Distance to Costco & LA Fitness Gym. near Brandon Mall, Walmart, Publix, Lowe's , Highway enters and much more

Water, & Ground Maintenance included in