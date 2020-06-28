1319 Sugar Maple Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4bdrm Brandon Home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with ceramic tile throughout. NO CARPET. Three way Split floor plan. Large master suite with walk in closet, private entrance to screened in lanai and bathroom with garden tub. Kitchen has eat in area and desk/work area. Inside utility room. Open floor plan with sliders leading out to screened lanai. Additional bedrooms have good size closets. High ceilings through out. Fenced yard. Two car garage with automatic door opener.



(RLNE5145224)