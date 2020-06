Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This charming one bedroom, one bath is located in the desirable community of Crosswynde. Large walk in closete and spacious bedroom. Both the bedroom and living room open to the screened porch. Easy access to the Crosstown, I 75 and Brandon shopping.