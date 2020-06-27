All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1301 Cadence

1301 Cadence Court · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Cadence Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

1301 Cadence Available 08/01/19 Brooker Reserve - Call Susan Anderson to schedule a showing 813 545 9264. Beautiful David Weekly home for lease in Brooker Reserve, Gated Community. Gourmet Kitchen with natural gas cooktop. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with all upgraded appliances. Wonderful open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Home is light and bright. Home offers 3 way split with guest bedroom and bath and beautiful flooring throughout. Master bath has garden tub with designer separate walk in shower and dual sinks. Nice big closets everywhere. Huge screen lanai that looks over you luscious green lawn and fenced back yard. Located near the community playground and dog park. Location provides easy access to lots of local dining and shopping as well as easy commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. $75.00 tenant processing fee will be collected at move in.

(RLNE4978477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Cadence have any available units?
1301 Cadence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Cadence have?
Some of 1301 Cadence's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Cadence pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Cadence is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Cadence offer parking?
No, 1301 Cadence does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Cadence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Cadence have a pool?
No, 1301 Cadence does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Cadence have accessible units?
No, 1301 Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

