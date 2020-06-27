Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated dog park playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1301 Cadence Available 08/01/19 Brooker Reserve - Call Susan Anderson to schedule a showing 813 545 9264. Beautiful David Weekly home for lease in Brooker Reserve, Gated Community. Gourmet Kitchen with natural gas cooktop. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with all upgraded appliances. Wonderful open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Home is light and bright. Home offers 3 way split with guest bedroom and bath and beautiful flooring throughout. Master bath has garden tub with designer separate walk in shower and dual sinks. Nice big closets everywhere. Huge screen lanai that looks over you luscious green lawn and fenced back yard. Located near the community playground and dog park. Location provides easy access to lots of local dining and shopping as well as easy commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB. $75.00 tenant processing fee will be collected at move in.



(RLNE4978477)