All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

1140 Ballard Green Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1140 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Brandon Pointe is located just off Causeway Boulevard in the heart of the Brandon retail district, only minutes from the Selmon Expressway and I-75. Experience an Americana feel with excellent restaurants and exclusive shopping right across the street at Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall! Great gated community still being completely and moving quickly. 4 bedrooms total with a huge master suite and other 3 bedrooms upstairs, leaving plenty of room to spread out downstairs. The dining room is perfect for your family dinners and holiday celebrations, while the breakfast nook is cozier for breakfast and coffer with friends. Great room off kitchen for entertaining. 1/2 bath downstairs for quests. Granite counter tops and awesome looking kitchen cabinets and appliances. Covered Patio. W&D included. 2 car garage. Excellent amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have any available units?
1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have?
Some of 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa