1140 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. Brandon Pointe is located just off Causeway Boulevard in the heart of the Brandon retail district, only minutes from the Selmon Expressway and I-75. Experience an Americana feel with excellent restaurants and exclusive shopping right across the street at Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall! Great gated community still being completely and moving quickly. 4 bedrooms total with a huge master suite and other 3 bedrooms upstairs, leaving plenty of room to spread out downstairs. The dining room is perfect for your family dinners and holiday celebrations, while the breakfast nook is cozier for breakfast and coffer with friends. Great room off kitchen for entertaining. 1/2 bath downstairs for quests. Granite counter tops and awesome looking kitchen cabinets and appliances. Covered Patio. W&D included. 2 car garage. Excellent amenities.