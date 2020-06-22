105 Karde Lane Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Completely Upgraded 1/1 Walking distance to Brandon Mall - Welcome to our newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. The community is located within walking distance to the Brandon Mall. The interior features a brand new kitchen, new bathroom, all new flooring throughout, new appliances, new washer/dryer, new AC, and several other upgrades. 1 animal (dog or cat) only with breed restrictions.



To schedule an appointment contact Powell Realty @ 813-843-8311 or send an email to cody@powellrealty.com . To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office in Brandon.



(RLNE4589030)