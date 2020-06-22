All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 105 Karde Lane Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
105 Karde Lane Unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Karde Lane Unit A

105 Karde Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 Karde Ln, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Upgraded 1/1 Walking distance to Brandon Mall - Welcome to our newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. The community is located within walking distance to the Brandon Mall. The interior features a brand new kitchen, new bathroom, all new flooring throughout, new appliances, new washer/dryer, new AC, and several other upgrades. 1 animal (dog or cat) only with breed restrictions.

To schedule an appointment contact Powell Realty @ 813-843-8311 or send an email to cody@powellrealty.com . To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office in Brandon.

(RLNE4589030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have any available units?
105 Karde Lane Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have?
Some of 105 Karde Lane Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Karde Lane Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
105 Karde Lane Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Karde Lane Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Karde Lane Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A offer parking?
No, 105 Karde Lane Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Karde Lane Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have a pool?
No, 105 Karde Lane Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have accessible units?
No, 105 Karde Lane Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Karde Lane Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Karde Lane Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa