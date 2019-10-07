10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool racquetball court hot tub media room

Brandon Hot Spot!! - Bright Top Floor Condo - Highly Desirable Courtney Palms! - 2BR / 2BA - Located in one of Tampa's most desirable locations, this beautiful Courtney Palms condo features a very spacious open floor plan with gorgeous views of the lake! Very bright and airy with gorgeous neutral toned faux granite counter-tops, plush carpeting, large closets and all major appliances including washer and dryer. Courtney Palms offers controlled access, scenic walking trails, resort style swimming pool, spa with sun deck, fantastic fitness center, business center, indoor basketball and racquetball courts and private movie theater. This is a smoke-free home!