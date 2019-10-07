All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like
10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10121 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
Brandon Hot Spot!! - Bright Top Floor Condo - Highly Desirable Courtney Palms! - 2BR / 2BA - Located in one of Tampa's most desirable locations, this beautiful Courtney Palms condo features a very spacious open floor plan with gorgeous views of the lake! Very bright and airy with gorgeous neutral toned faux granite counter-tops, plush carpeting, large closets and all major appliances including washer and dryer. Courtney Palms offers controlled access, scenic walking trails, resort style swimming pool, spa with sun deck, fantastic fitness center, business center, indoor basketball and racquetball courts and private movie theater. This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10121 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 BedroomsBrandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury PlacesBrandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa