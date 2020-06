Amenities

recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UNFURNISHED RENOVATED RENTAL! This condo is in process of getting a remodel and will be ready by June 20th for move in. New floors, new bathroom vanities and tile, new appliances, freshly painted and more. Once complete new photos will be added! Located in central Bonita Springs, close to Bonita Beach, restaurants, shopping and all swfl has to offer!