Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Desirable Sanctuary at Imperial River 2 bedroom condo available. Great views of clubhouse and pool areas from the screened lanai. Imperial River is just beyond the trees. Gated community with pool, grilling/picnic area, fitness center and tennis. Brand new carpet installed in the bedrooms and full size washer/dryer in unit. Looking for a one year lease and available now. NO PETS per condo association rules. Ready for immediate occupancy.