Bonita Springs, FL
5500 Bonita Beach RD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:13 PM

5500 Bonita Beach RD

5500 Bonita Beach Road · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5500 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
elevator
tennis court
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Bonita Beach Annual Rental Condo – MOVE-IN SPECIAL... $500 off the first month's rent & flexible Lease Terms (minimum of 6 months + 1 day)! This immaculate, furnished 4th floor studio Bonita Beach & Tennis Club condo with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from the screened lanai & beach access literally across the street could be your ticket to paradise! This end unit features a fully equipped kitchen with warranted appliances, king size bed, plenty of unit storage, standing shower (no bath) & more… a true must see! No washer/dryer in unit. The community features and on-site, coin laundry, common elevators, pool, tennis, pickle ball, plenty of parking & more! Water, sewer & trash included. 12 month Lease required. No pets and no smoking permitted. Available now!
Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have any available units?
5500 Bonita Beach RD has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have?
Some of 5500 Bonita Beach RD's amenities include parking, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Bonita Beach RD currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Bonita Beach RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Bonita Beach RD pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Bonita Beach RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Bonita Beach RD does offer parking.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Bonita Beach RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Bonita Beach RD has a pool.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have accessible units?
No, 5500 Bonita Beach RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Bonita Beach RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5500 Bonita Beach RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5500 Bonita Beach RD does not have units with air conditioning.
