3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204

Seasonal rental for 2021 at $3,000/month

This amazing community is located WEST of US 41/Tamiami Trail! Only 3 miles to Bonita Beach, and right down the road is great shopping and restaurants! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ready for you to enjoy vacation here in the sunshine with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. This property has plank tiles throughout main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy peace and tranquility on the lanai with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a gated community with amenities such as community pool and tennis courts.



HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS



** Sorry, no pets. **



* Tourist tax of 11.5% will be added to leases less than 6 months.



*** All utilities are included for season, or a flat fee during off-season***