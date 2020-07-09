All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204

3951 Leeward Passage Court · (239) 850-7719
Location

3951 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Seasonal rental for 2021 at $3,000/month
This amazing community is located WEST of US 41/Tamiami Trail! Only 3 miles to Bonita Beach, and right down the road is great shopping and restaurants! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ready for you to enjoy vacation here in the sunshine with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. This property has plank tiles throughout main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy peace and tranquility on the lanai with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a gated community with amenities such as community pool and tennis courts.

HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS

** Sorry, no pets. **

* Tourist tax of 11.5% will be added to leases less than 6 months.

*** All utilities are included for season, or a flat fee during off-season***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have any available units?
3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have?
Some of 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 pet-friendly?
No, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 offer parking?
No, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 does not offer parking.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have a pool?
Yes, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 has a pool.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have accessible units?
No, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3951 LEEWARD PASSAGE CT 204 has units with air conditioning.
