3911 Windward Passage CIR

Available for March 2020 and Off-Season for 2020. This 2nd floor unit in Bermuda Cay. Perfectly located close to some of the best beaches in Florida! This 3 Bed 2 Bath condo has 1,602 sf. in an Open Floor Plan. Spacious Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and overlooks the Great Room which has Sliders to the L-Shaped Screened-in and Sliding Glass Door, tiled Lanai overlooking the gorgeous lake view.

This unit comes with newer appliances and Corian solid surface countertops. Living Areas are wood laminate flooring and tiled Kitchen. This unit is Decorated beachy and bright, you will truly feel like you are on a Florida beach vacation with the closest beach only 2.7 miles away. The desirable community of Vanderbilt Lakes is gated and offers a Community Pool and Hot Tub and one covered parking spot assigned. Only a short walk or bike ride to Barefoot and Bonita Beach, many dining and shopping options just minutes to either Naples or Bonita.