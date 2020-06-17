All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

3911 Windward Passage CIR

3911 Windward Passage Circle · (239) 287-5086
Location

3911 Windward Passage Circle, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Available for March 2020 and Off-Season for 2020. This 2nd floor unit in Bermuda Cay. Perfectly located close to some of the best beaches in Florida! This 3 Bed 2 Bath condo has 1,602 sf. in an Open Floor Plan. Spacious Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and overlooks the Great Room which has Sliders to the L-Shaped Screened-in and Sliding Glass Door, tiled Lanai overlooking the gorgeous lake view.
This unit comes with newer appliances and Corian solid surface countertops. Living Areas are wood laminate flooring and tiled Kitchen. This unit is Decorated beachy and bright, you will truly feel like you are on a Florida beach vacation with the closest beach only 2.7 miles away. The desirable community of Vanderbilt Lakes is gated and offers a Community Pool and Hot Tub and one covered parking spot assigned. Only a short walk or bike ride to Barefoot and Bonita Beach, many dining and shopping options just minutes to either Naples or Bonita.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have any available units?
3911 Windward Passage CIR has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have?
Some of 3911 Windward Passage CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Windward Passage CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Windward Passage CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Windward Passage CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Windward Passage CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Windward Passage CIR does offer parking.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Windward Passage CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3911 Windward Passage CIR has a pool.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have accessible units?
No, 3911 Windward Passage CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Windward Passage CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Windward Passage CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Windward Passage CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
