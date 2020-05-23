3439 Wildwood Lake CIR

Amenities

Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month). Seasonal rental for 3 to 6 months (January-May 2021 at $4,700/month) 3 Bedroom 2 bath fully furnished and turn key rental in the sought after community of Pelican Landing located in Bonita Springs. Wonderful floor plan with a enclosed A/C lanai for your leisure and a 2 car garage. This home is being rented turnkey so you can move right in. Pelican Landing is a great resort community and this home is just steps away from the resort style pool & spa. The community includes a beautiful clubhouse, fully equipped fitness room, social room, and lighted tennis & pickle ball courts. There is also a shuttle boat service to take you to a private island gulf beach park and a free rental for kayak & canoeing and much more! This rental is a short distance to several beaches and to Coconut Point, Miromar Outlet, the library, and more restaurants than you can imagine. This is a must see rental.