3439 Wildwood Lake CIR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

3439 Wildwood Lake CIR

3439 Wildwood Lake Circle · (314) 277-8289
Location

3439 Wildwood Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Monthly rental (May 1, 2020- December 31, 2020 at $2,500/month). Seasonal rental for 3 to 6 months (January-May 2021 at $4,700/month) 3 Bedroom 2 bath fully furnished and turn key rental in the sought after community of Pelican Landing located in Bonita Springs. Wonderful floor plan with a enclosed A/C lanai for your leisure and a 2 car garage. This home is being rented turnkey so you can move right in. Pelican Landing is a great resort community and this home is just steps away from the resort style pool & spa. The community includes a beautiful clubhouse, fully equipped fitness room, social room, and lighted tennis & pickle ball courts. There is also a shuttle boat service to take you to a private island gulf beach park and a free rental for kayak & canoeing and much more! This rental is a short distance to several beaches and to Coconut Point, Miromar Outlet, the library, and more restaurants than you can imagine. This is a must see rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have any available units?
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have?
Some of 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Wildwood Lake CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR does offer parking.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3439 Wildwood Lake CIR has units with air conditioning.
