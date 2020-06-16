All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28480 Altessa WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28480 Altessa WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

28480 Altessa WAY

28480 Altessa Way · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28480 Altessa Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
tennis court
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
putting green
tennis court
Tastefully decorated ground floor residence in award winning Vasari Country Club.  Over 1700 sq. ft. under air, this two bedroom plus den end unit has been furnished with warm earth tones mixed with rich woods and comfortable furnishings to create and inviting vacation destination.  The living room area features a leather sofa and coordination chairs.  King bed in the master with twins in the guest. The den has been outfitted with a sleeper sofa and a desk to serve the dual purpose of additional guest bedroom and office away from home.  Beautiful lake and golf course view from lanai.  Residents will enjoy all Vasari's wonderful Amenities including golfing on 18 hole, par 72 championship golf course designed by Gordon Lewis, 40 acre practice aqua range, short game range and putting green. Use of the clubhouse, 6 har-tru tennis courts, Transfer fee of 530.00 then $75.00 cart fee per round per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28480 Altessa WAY have any available units?
28480 Altessa WAY has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28480 Altessa WAY have?
Some of 28480 Altessa WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28480 Altessa WAY currently offering any rent specials?
28480 Altessa WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28480 Altessa WAY pet-friendly?
No, 28480 Altessa WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY offer parking?
No, 28480 Altessa WAY does not offer parking.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28480 Altessa WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY have a pool?
No, 28480 Altessa WAY does not have a pool.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY have accessible units?
No, 28480 Altessa WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28480 Altessa WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 28480 Altessa WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 28480 Altessa WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28480 Altessa WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity