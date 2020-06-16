28480 Altessa WAY

Amenities

Tastefully decorated ground floor residence in award winning Vasari Country Club. Over 1700 sq. ft. under air, this two bedroom plus den end unit has been furnished with warm earth tones mixed with rich woods and comfortable furnishings to create and inviting vacation destination. The living room area features a leather sofa and coordination chairs. King bed in the master with twins in the guest. The den has been outfitted with a sleeper sofa and a desk to serve the dual purpose of additional guest bedroom and office away from home. Beautiful lake and golf course view from lanai. Residents will enjoy all Vasari's wonderful Amenities including golfing on 18 hole, par 72 championship golf course designed by Gordon Lewis, 40 acre practice aqua range, short game range and putting green. Use of the clubhouse, 6 har-tru tennis courts, Transfer fee of 530.00 then $75.00 cart fee per round per person.