28281 Pine Haven WAY

Amenities
Fabulous ground floor, corner end unit with separate on-site storage, utility room in lanai area, and foyer entry. This condo feels like a home. One you enter the dining area is to your left with a pass thru to the kitchen and another pass thru to the Living Room/Great room (you could fit a dining set in this area as well as your living room furniture if you so choose. Self-cleaning oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave as well as washer and dryer! Check out the lakes complete with fish and turtles. Tennis courts. Pool area. Gated community...sounds like a great place to call home!