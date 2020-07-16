All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

28281 Pine Haven WAY

28281 Pine Haven Way · (239) 595-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28281 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 185 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fabulous ground floor, corner end unit with separate on-site storage, utility room in lanai area, and foyer entry. This condo feels like a home. One you enter the dining area is to your left with a pass thru to the kitchen and another pass thru to the Living Room/Great room (you could fit a dining set in this area as well as your living room furniture if you so choose. Self-cleaning oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, fridge, and microwave as well as washer and dryer! Check out the lakes complete with fish and turtles. Tennis courts. Pool area. Gated community...sounds like a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have any available units?
28281 Pine Haven WAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have?
Some of 28281 Pine Haven WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28281 Pine Haven WAY currently offering any rent specials?
28281 Pine Haven WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28281 Pine Haven WAY pet-friendly?
No, 28281 Pine Haven WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY offer parking?
No, 28281 Pine Haven WAY does not offer parking.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28281 Pine Haven WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have a pool?
Yes, 28281 Pine Haven WAY has a pool.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have accessible units?
No, 28281 Pine Haven WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28281 Pine Haven WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 28281 Pine Haven WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 28281 Pine Haven WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
