Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

PINE HAVEN SEASONAL RENTAL 2 BED 2 BATH - Second floor-2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a gorgeous, private TROPICAL LAKE view. Pine Haven is conveniently located off Bonita Beach Rd just a few minutes to the beach, shopping, dining and the international airport! Located just 4 miles to the beach and only one mile to the interstate, the location is unbeatable!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5624304)