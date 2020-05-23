28022 Bridgetown CT

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bathroom, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans. This extremely active & social community is one you do not want to miss! Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes a full service spa, beach entry resort pool, outdoor café bar and grill, fitness center, aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more. Cart fee and golf transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.

Nestled between Naples & Fort Myers a short drive in either direction will take you to sun drenched beaches, exclusive shopping & dining!