Last updated June 14 2020

27113 Oakwood Lake DR

27113 Oakwood Lake Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27113 Oakwood Lake Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available for 2021 SEASON! This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath nicely furnished villa offers HUGE 20 foot ceilings in the family room and the transom windows offer a lot of natural light. With an enclosed lanai outside of the kitchen or an upstairs open balcony off of the master, relax on one of Bonita Bay's golf courses' and enjoy what this community is all about. This unit features NEW stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer, 2 car garage, and BEACH ACCESS at Bonita Bay's Beach Club! Oakwood is located in the Heart of Bonita Bay which is minutes form a variety of restaurants, shopping, and to the beach. Boat House, Beach Club, Pool/Spa are just a few amenities included in this 90 day minimum rental. Summer rates available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have any available units?
27113 Oakwood Lake DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have?
Some of 27113 Oakwood Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27113 Oakwood Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
27113 Oakwood Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27113 Oakwood Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR does offer parking.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR has a pool.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 27113 Oakwood Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 27113 Oakwood Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
