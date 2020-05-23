27113 Oakwood Lake DR

Amenities

Available for 2021 SEASON! This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath nicely furnished villa offers HUGE 20 foot ceilings in the family room and the transom windows offer a lot of natural light. With an enclosed lanai outside of the kitchen or an upstairs open balcony off of the master, relax on one of Bonita Bay's golf courses' and enjoy what this community is all about. This unit features NEW stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer, 2 car garage, and BEACH ACCESS at Bonita Bay's Beach Club! Oakwood is located in the Heart of Bonita Bay which is minutes form a variety of restaurants, shopping, and to the beach. Boat House, Beach Club, Pool/Spa are just a few amenities included in this 90 day minimum rental. Summer rates available NOW!