Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:05 PM

27083 Matheson AVE

27083 Matheson Avenue · (586) 360-6573
Location

27083 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.

This spacious second floor, end-unit, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is waiting for a new tenant. Newer A/C and Water Heater and other appliances are in good working order.

The amenities in the Gardens of Bonita Springs include resort-style pool, beautiful clubhouse, fitness center, grill and picnic area, as well as a children’s play area; all included in your monthly rent. The new Bonita Springs Dog Park is within walking distance and you are located just minutes away from the airport, shopping, fine dining, and Bonita Beach! The property being is being offered unfurnished. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27083 Matheson AVE have any available units?
27083 Matheson AVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27083 Matheson AVE have?
Some of 27083 Matheson AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27083 Matheson AVE currently offering any rent specials?
27083 Matheson AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27083 Matheson AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27083 Matheson AVE is pet friendly.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE offer parking?
No, 27083 Matheson AVE does not offer parking.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27083 Matheson AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE have a pool?
Yes, 27083 Matheson AVE has a pool.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE have accessible units?
No, 27083 Matheson AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27083 Matheson AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27083 Matheson AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27083 Matheson AVE has units with air conditioning.
