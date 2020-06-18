27083 Matheson AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill

Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.



This spacious second floor, end-unit, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is waiting for a new tenant. Newer A/C and Water Heater and other appliances are in good working order.



The amenities in the Gardens of Bonita Springs include resort-style pool, beautiful clubhouse, fitness center, grill and picnic area, as well as a children’s play area; all included in your monthly rent. The new Bonita Springs Dog Park is within walking distance and you are located just minutes away from the airport, shopping, fine dining, and Bonita Beach! The property being is being offered unfurnished. Don’t miss this great opportunity!