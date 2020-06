Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Private and quiet second floor condo with volume ceilings and a view from your lanai to the preserve. Tommy Bahama style furnishings accent this updated and well maintained property. Quartz counter tops and tile throughout the main living area in this 2 bedroom room plus den along with a king size bed in the master bedroom are just some of the many amenities this property features.A one car attached garage provides private covered access to the unit. Private beach access with tram service is available. Pool and exercise room are a short walk away.