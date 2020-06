Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, bay view corner unit is perfect for a winter retreat. The unit is 100% furnished and ready for you. Enjoy the deeded beach access, tennis and pickle ball courts, community pool and clubhouse, plus much more. Seas Isles is one of Bonita Beach's most sought after condo communities. Lock this in today. Discounts available for multi month rentals.